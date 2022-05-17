NEWS

Booster vaccines made available for teenagers traveling aboard for educational programs

[AP]

Greek teenagers who require a booster vaccination shot in order to attend educational programs in other countries will be able to receive one, following a decision by the National Vaccination Committee.

Children aged 12 to 17 can receive the booster before leaving Greece.

Until the online booking system is set up, those seeking such a vaccine are required to send a request through their doctor to [email protected]

