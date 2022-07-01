Anti-drone umbrella over the islands 

The UAV in flight, whether it is the well-known Bayraktar TB2 (photo) or the more sophisticated ANKA-S, will be disoriented with interference in its existing flight plan stored in memory, and also if the plan changes while on a mission.

A veritable umbrella against enemy unmanned aerial vehicles is being set up on the islands and in critical locations around the country, according to reports, which say the plan has been implemented over the last two months in complete secrecy.

The system being deployed, which uses Israeli technology, essentially operates in a way that interferes with the flight capability of potential enemy UAVs. In short, the UAV in flight (whether it is the well-known Bayraktar TB2 or the more sophisticated ANKA-S) will be disoriented with interference in its existing flight plan stored in memory, and also if the plan changes while on a mission.

The purpose is, essentially, to “blind” threatening drones so they are unable to complete their mission.

It is basically a version of an anti-UAV system that has features similar to those of Israel’s Drone Dome, but adapted to the specific needs of Greece and the geographical terrain of the islands and other border areas.

Details of the program were leaked in recent weeks to the annoyance of the government, raising anew the issue of classified information linked to cooperation with friendly countries and infrastructure critical to national security.

Meanwhile on Monday, the plan for three American MQ-9s with their command stations, at a cost of around 400 million euros, will be presented to the relevant parliamentary committee. The decision to opt for the American solution, for the time being, postpones any future discussion of the leasing of new Israeli Herons, such as those already operating successfully from Skyros.

At the same time, the process of evaluating the proposals submitted for the procurement of new corvettes for the Hellenic Navy has been completed and will be presented on Friday to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Four proposals have been submitted: from France (Gowind), Italy (FCX-30 Doha), the Netherlands (Sigma 10514) and the UK (Arrowhead 140).

​​​​​​There is €2 billion left in the support program for the Hellenic Navy. Resources will have to be secured from this amount for the upgrade of the four MEKO frigates. If the €500 million upgrade of the MEKOs is indeed implemented, €1.5 billion will remain for the supply of four corvettes.