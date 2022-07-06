NEWS

Tsipras: PM’s speech full of ‘so many, many lies’

Responding to an address by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Parliament on Wednesday, in which he announced the abolition of the so-called solidarity tax as of 2023, main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras spoke of a speech with “so many, many lies,” in which the prime minister had attempted to present himself as “supposedly pro-labor.”

“You spoke of crucial issues of the social policy but you forgot to mention five [things]: high prices, inflation, fuel, pandemic and conspiracy,” Tsipras said at the party leaders’ debate requested by Mitsotakis to brief parliament on the government’s social policies.

He described Mitsotakis’ speech as “a case study” for political scientists on “how someone turn black into white and how to say so many, many lies,” while adding that “it is the reality that is refuting you, not us.”

