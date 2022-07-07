NEWS

Tankers skim each other off south Evia, no injuries or damage reported

[InTime News]

Two tankers collided off the southern coast of Evia on Thursday morning, but the impact was slight and did not cause any injury to their crews or damage to the vessels.

The Malaysia-flagged Amelia was carrying a crew of 24 and 30,000 metric tons of gasoil, while the Malta-flagged Tanab had a crew of 16 and no cargo, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported.

Both vessels were inspected to assess whether they posed a pollution risk and were temporarily banned from sailing until they were given the green light by an expert, the AMNA said.

Shipping

