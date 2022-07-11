PM urges Erdogan to take position on map depicting Greek islands as Turkish

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has urged Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to take a position on the presentation of a map by his nationalist ally depicting numerous Greek islands as Turkish.

Devlet Bahceli, the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), displayed the map during a visit to the headquarters of the ultranationalist Grey Wolves organization over the weekend.

“Take a good look at this map. Crete, Rhodes, Lesvos, Chios, Samos all consumed by Turkey. Α fever dream of extremists or Turkey’s official policy? Another provocation or the true goal?,” Mitsotakis said in a tweet on Monday that included a photo of the map.

“President Erdogan must make his position clear on his junior coalition partner’s latest antics,” Mitsotakis said.

Take a good look at this map. Crete, Rhodes, Lesvos, Chios, Samos all consumed by Turkey. Α fever dream of extremists or Turkey’s official policy? Another provocation or the true goal?

President Erdogan must make his position clear on his junior coalition partner's latest antics. pic.twitter.com/hX4sSZ924j — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) July 11, 2022