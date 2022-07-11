FM in Brussels for Eurogroup and Ecofin meetings

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras will be in Brussels on Monday to participate in the Eurogroup and Ecofin meetings.

Staikouras will take part in the meeting of the eurozone finance ministers, in which macroeconomic developments and policy changes in the eurozone within the existing international framework will be discussed, while the conclusions of the International Monetary Fund’s report on the eurozone, based on Article IV of the Fund’s statutes, will be presented.

The Eurogroup will also discuss the budgetary situation of the euro area as a whole and fiscal policy directions for 2023.

The agenda of the meeting also includes a discussion on the possible effects of the digital euro on the financial system and the use of cash, as well as a discussion, in the context of Croatia’s accession to the eurozone, on the European Commission’s proposal for a Council Regulation regarding the exchange rate. [AMNA]