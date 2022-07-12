NEWS

One man injured in armed clash outside Thessaloniki university

[Intime News]

One man was injured during a shooting incident inside the campus of Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University on Monday night, which police believes was part of a face-off between opposing gangs.

According to the investigation so far, a group of 15-17 people enter the campus from an unguarded side entrance and walked towards a square where they found the 23-year-old victim with a friend. There was an exchange of fire and the man was shot in the legs. Officers who arrive at the scene found five shell casings, a projectile and traces of blood.

The 23-year-old, described in reports as an ethnic Greek from Georgia, had recently been released from jail where he served a sentence for robberies, while he has also been linked to drug dealing. 

He was transferred to Gennimatas Hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries. 

Police officers initially detained eight people who were later released as they had no connection to the crime. 

Crime

