Greek Armed Forces chief meets American counterpart in Washington

The head of the Greek Armed Forces, General Konstantinos Floros, met with his American counterpart, General James McConville in Washington on Monday and discussed Ukraine, the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean.

At the meeting, they also focused on the deepening of Greek-US military cooperation and the updated Mutual Defence Cooperation Agreement (MDCA).

In a post on Facebook regarding his meeting earlier on Monday with Greece’s Ambassador Alexandra Papadopoulou, the Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) said that “the centre of the discussion” was “the multi-level deepening of relations between Greece and the US as a result of the collective and continuous effort…[to] highlight our common values and interests” but also “to consolidate security and stability in our region.”

The HNDGS leader also met with the president and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) Michael Makovsky and JINSA representatives.

As stated by General Floros in his post on Facebook “we exchanged views on security and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area and in the Mediterranean, on the war in Ukraine as well as on matters of strategy, capabilities and cooperation of Greece, Cyprus, Israel and the USA.”

