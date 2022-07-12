Greek FM visits Odessa

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Tuesday visited the Ukrainian port city of Odessa, which has become a strategic flashpoint in Russia’s invasion of the former Soviet republic, where he met with local officials and members of the Greek diaspora.

“Greece is making every effort to protect Odessa and the elements of Greece’s cultural presence from the ramifications of war,” said Dendias, who visited the Odessa National Scientific Library and the Maraslis Greek archive.

Dendias’ visit was marked by a memorandum of understanding signed between the Consulate General of Greece in Odessa and the State Archives of Odessa Region on the digitization of archives of Greek interest.

Odessa | FM @NikosDendias had the opportunity to visit the Odessa National Scientific Library & the Maraslis Greek archive. Signing of a #MoU on digitization of archives of Greek Interest b/w 🇬🇷 General Consulate & State Archives of Odessa Region funded by @GreeceMfa pic.twitter.com/zZJ7pNgKW7 — Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών (@GreeceMFA) July 12, 2022