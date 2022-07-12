NEWS

Greek FM visits Odessa

Greek FM visits Odessa

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Tuesday visited the Ukrainian port city of Odessa, which has become a strategic flashpoint in Russia’s invasion of the former Soviet republic, where he met with local officials and members of the Greek diaspora.

“Greece is making every effort to protect Odessa and the elements of Greece’s cultural presence from the ramifications of war,” said Dendias, who visited the Odessa National Scientific Library and the Maraslis Greek archive. 

Dendias’ visit was marked by a memorandum of understanding signed between the Consulate General of Greece in Odessa and the State Archives of Odessa Region on the digitization of archives of Greek interest.

Diplomacy Ukraine

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
FM Dendias heads to Lugano for Ukraine Recovery Conference
NEWS

FM Dendias heads to Lugano for Ukraine Recovery Conference

Russia declares eight Greek diplomats ‘personae non gratae’
NEWS

Russia declares eight Greek diplomats ‘personae non gratae’

Ex-PM Karamanlis says EU must take initiative for swift end to Ukraine war
NEWS

Ex-PM Karamanlis says EU must take initiative for swift end to Ukraine war

Erdogan discusses Turkey’s Syria incursion plans with Putin
NEWS

Erdogan discusses Turkey’s Syria incursion plans with Putin

Mitsotakis reaffirms strong bonds uniting Greece and US
NEWS

Mitsotakis reaffirms strong bonds uniting Greece and US

Biden praises Greece for ‘moral leadership’ after Russia invasion
NEWS

Biden praises Greece for ‘moral leadership’ after Russia invasion