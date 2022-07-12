State Department: ‘sovereignty and territorial integrity of Greece not in question’

The US State Department has reiterated that “the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Greece is not in question.”

“Our position on this issue is clear,” a spokesperson said, in response to a question from Greek media following the display at the weekend of a map depicting large Greek islands, including Crete, as Turkish by Devlet Bahceli, an ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“We continue to encourage our NATO allies, Greece and Turkey, to work together to maintain peace and security in the region and to resolve disputes in a diplomatic manner. We urge our allies to avoid rhetoric and actions that could further escalate tensions,” the spokesperson continued.