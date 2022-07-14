NEWS

Mitsotakis remembers Axarlian, killed by N17 terror group in 1992

In a message on Twitter Thursday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid tribute to Thanos Axarlian, a 20-year-old student killed during a botched assassination attempt by the now defunct November 17 terrorist group on July 14, 1992.

Axarlian was killed during a rocket attack against then economy minister Yiannis Paleokrassas. 

“His memory is our responsibility. And his smile [is] our strength against the enemies of life, of unity and of progress,” Mitsotakis wrote.

 

