Greek lobby succeeds in US efforts

The recent passing by the US House of Representatives of an amendment sponsored by Representative Chris Pappas posing conditions to the sale of F-16 fighters and upgrade kits to Turkey was the latest in a string of successes for the Greek lobby in Washington.

The amendment may not clear the Senate, and President Joe Biden can circumvent it – just like his predecessor did when Congress balked to the sale of armaments to Saudi Arabia – but it is, nonetheless, a success.

Turkey’s image in the United States has taken a hit lately and, to be clear, while the Greek-American lobby is currently more active and more sophisticated in its approach to lobbying, this has been the result of Turkey’s own choices and errors in judgement that have alienated important players in the US, such as the Jewish lobby and that of the United Arab Emirates.

This is obvious in the recognition of the Armenian Genocide of 1915, which Turkey has vehemently opposed. The pro-Jewish lobby used to be on Turkey’s side on this issue and, together with certain elements within the State Department had helped to block the issue. No longer. Congress recognized the genocide as such in 2021 and this is considered the Turkish lobby’s greatest defeat.

Turkey has not helped its case with moves such as the acquisition of the Russian S-400 missile system, which directly cost it access to the advanced F-35 fighter, parts of which it would also co-produce.

The Greek lobby was quick to detect the change in Israeli and Jewish-American attitudes toward Turkey. Representatives Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and Ted Deutch (D-FL) founded in 2012 the Congressional Hellenic Israeli Alliance (CHIA), which they still co-chair, and Deutch is poised to take over, in October, as CEO of the powerful American Jewish Committee.

This was the start of the Greek-American lobby’s alliance formation, which includes disparate elements – like Christian Evangelists, Kurds even Indians – but all with problems with Turkey.