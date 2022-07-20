Austin to contact Turkey’s Akar about Aegean

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin intends to contact his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, in the coming days over the tensions in Aegean, while urging both sides, according to Pentagon press secretary Todd Breasseale, to explore “pragmatic solutions to long-standing disputes.”

Austin held talks in Washington with Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, who is on an official visit to the United States. Breasseale said Austin and Panagiotopoulos discussed the tension with Ankara and “efforts to maintain stability in the Aegean” at length, reflecting concern in Washington about the situation in Greek-Turkish relations.

Panagiotopoulos also presented Austin with maps showing the evolution of Turkish expansionism over the last 50 years. Panagiotopoulos used the 16 maps produced by the Turkey Directorate of the Greek Foreign Ministry and the Hydrographic Service of the General Staff of the Navy. He also shared a 17th map, which was recently presented by the Turkish government’s junior coalition partner, Devlet Bahcelli, and depicts Crete and the islands of the eastern Aegean as Turkish.

Panagiotopoulos stressed that revisionism is a threat to Greece, the US and NATO, while also referring to constant Turkish overflights above Greek territory.

Moreover, Panagiotopoulos noted that Greece has participated from the very first moment in the sanctions against Russia “despite the high costs they entail.”

The two also discussed the Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA), with Austin stressing the importance of the base in Souda, Crete, as well as Alexandroupoli port, which allows continued military assistance to Ukraine. He also noted the recent expansion of US activities in locations around Greece.

The issue of the F-35 fighter jets, which Greece aspires to acquire, was also raised, with Panagiotopoulos calling it a major step for Greece’s deterrence ability and even closer coordination and interoperability between the armed forces of Greece and the US.