Opposition leader Tsipras tests positive for Covid-19

[InTime News]

Leader of opposition party SYRIZA Alexis Tsipras has tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time on Wednesday.

“While worrying about the fire I received the news that I have tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time” said Tsipras in a statement released on social media, adding that “perhaps it could be expected as our eldest son and Betty [Tsipras’ wife] had it. I hope to remain asymptomatic.”

“In any case, my thoughts are with our firestricken fellow citizens,” he closed.

Politics Covid-19

