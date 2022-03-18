greece-reducing-school-self-tests

Health Minister Thanos Plevris on Thursday announced the reduction of coronavirus self-tests at schools from two per week to one.

Speaking to ANT1 TV, Plevris said the World Health Organization has recommended that testing must continue and that “we have just decided to make it more targeted.”

“The given guidelines are that when there is an increased spread of the virus, the tests should be more targeted and we should focus on monitoring whether there is pressure on the National Health System (ESY),” he added, while noting that despite the recent increase in cases, there has been no burden on ESY.

He said the increase in cases is because the Omicron variant, which is more contagious, has become the dominant version of the virus and because restrictions have been lifted.

Meanwhile, health authorities announced 24,256 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday and 59 virus-related deaths.

The daily briefing by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 348 intubated patients being treated in ICUs.