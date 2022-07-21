Portuguese tourists briefly trapped on rocky beach path in Crete

Two Portuguese nationals had to be rescued on Wednesday night when they realised they were trapped at a rocky path they had used to reach a popular beach in northwestern Crete, a local website reported.

The 22-year-old man and the 21-year-old woman called the emergency number 112 at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday to say they needed assistance climbing up the short but steep path that leads from the beach of Seitan Limania to the road, where they had parked their car.

Two firemen were dispatched to help the tourists who returned to Chania shortly after 11 p.m. in good health.