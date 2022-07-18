NEWS

Two dead, three injured in two-car collision near Corinth

Two dead, three injured in two-car collision near Corinth
[Intime News]

Two teens died and three people were injured after a head-on collision between two cars in Corinthia, in the northeastern Peloponnese, early Monday morning.

The victims were a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman who were backseat passengers in one of the cars involved in the accident, Greek Police said. The car was driven by a 15-year-old who was injured, along with the 18-year-old front-seat passenger.

The driver of the second vehicle was a 69-year-old British national who also had to be transported to hospital. 

The accident took place on the 95th kilometre of the Athens-tripoli highway, in Tenea, Corinthia. 

Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece to file démarche with Serbia over Antonov cargo
NEWS

Greece to file démarche with Serbia over Antonov cargo

All crew bodies at plane crash site now retrieved
NEWS

All crew bodies at plane crash site now retrieved

Body retrieved at Antonov crash site
NEWS

Body retrieved at Antonov crash site

FM sends out condolences for the crew of crashed Antonov
NEWS

FM sends out condolences for the crew of crashed Antonov

Crashed Antonov was carrying 11.5 tons of military equipment
NEWS

Crashed Antonov was carrying 11.5 tons of military equipment

Cargo plane operated by Ukraine carrier crashes near Kavala
NEWS

Cargo plane operated by Ukraine carrier crashes near Kavala