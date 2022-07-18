Two dead, three injured in two-car collision near Corinth

Two teens died and three people were injured after a head-on collision between two cars in Corinthia, in the northeastern Peloponnese, early Monday morning.

The victims were a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman who were backseat passengers in one of the cars involved in the accident, Greek Police said. The car was driven by a 15-year-old who was injured, along with the 18-year-old front-seat passenger.

The driver of the second vehicle was a 69-year-old British national who also had to be transported to hospital.

The accident took place on the 95th kilometre of the Athens-tripoli highway, in Tenea, Corinthia.