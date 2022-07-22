Time ripe for 60-year-olds to get Covid booster

The right time for people over 60 years old and younger people with serious health problems to get a second booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is now, according to Greek and European health authorities who are monitoring the new pandemic wave and what it will bring in terms of serious diseases, hospitalizations and deaths.

In Greece, the boosters are being recommended for people aged 60 and above and also for people aged 30 to 59 if they wish to receive it and have discussed it with their doctor. For those who have contracted Covid-19 and have theoretically developed hybrid immunity against the virus, the second booster dose is not recommended.

According to Health Ministry data on Thursday, 395,337 people over 60, which amounts to 12.88% of this age group, have received a second booster (4th dose).

The average coverage in second booster shots for people over 60 in the EU is 11.6%. Similarly, 37,778 people aged 30 to 59 years have received a second booster dose, which represents 0.85% of the population in this age group.