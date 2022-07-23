Cypriot fetal doc lauded

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias paid tribute to the work of world-renowned Greek Cypriot fetal medicine pioneer Dr Kypros Nicolaides at the King’s College London university and hospital in a special ceremony held in the British capital.

“We are particularly proud of the service Kypros Nicolaides provides to the global community. He is, perhaps, the first, and best known, professor of fetal medicine on the planet. He has saved the lives of hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of children. He has honored Cyprus, he has honored Hellenism, he has honored Greece,” Dendias said after presenting him with the Order of Merit on behalf of Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

Είναι πολύ μεγάλη χαρά που βρίσκομαι στο Λονδίνο για να τιμήσουμε τον Καθηγητή Εμβρυϊκής Ιατρικής στο King’s College Κύπρο Νικολαΐδη, που έχει γεννηθεί στην Κύπρο & έχει επάξια κατακτήσει τον τίτλο του θεμελιωτή της εμβρυϊκής ιατρικής (χαιρετισμός στην τελετή παρασημοφόρησης). pic.twitter.com/0jz8YJ8YGj — Nikos Dendias (@NikosDendias) July 23, 2022