New law seeks to purge unis of ‘eternal students’

Athens University was among the first to launch an English-language degree course. [InTime News]

Universities will expel students if they exceed the set period of time necessary to complete their degree by two or three years, depending on the respective governing board, according to a law passed by the Education Ministry last week.

Currently, four out of 10 students at Greek universities are what have become known as “eternal students” – meaning they remain enrolled even though they have far exceeded the duration of their program.

According to the new law, expulsions will begin in 2025. This is the second time legislation has been passed that foresees the ouster of “eternal students.”

The first time around, the law was snubbed both by the university administrations and effectively by the Education Ministry leadership.

The current leadership at the Education Ministry, as one official told Kathimerini, is determined to proceed with the purge.

Education Politics

