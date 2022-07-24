NEWS

Thousands of hectares burnt in Penteli

The Valanaris waterfall is seen from above next to a burnt area in Drafi on Penteli mountain, northeast of Athens, Friday. [AP]

More than 2,750 hectares, most of it forest, was destroyed in the fire that broke out in Penteli, north of Athens, last Tuesday. 

Almost all of the affected area was earmarked for reforestation following earlier fires in the region. 

The extent of the damage emerged from data from the European Union’s Copernicus Emergency Management Service. 

Separate data from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport shows that 54 houses, five businesses, 17 warehouses and one religious structure were badly damaged in the blaze.

