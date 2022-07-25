NEWS

Metro stations on Piraeus extension to close for testing

Stations on Line 3 of the Athens metro will be closed on selected dates during the summer months to test an extension of the line to the port of Piraeus, the metro operator STASY announced on Monday.

The closures will take place from July 30 to August 7 and on August 27-28. On these dates, the metro stations Nikaia, Korydallos and Agia Varvara will remain closed and Line 3 will only operate between Agia Marina and the airport. 

Passengers for the Agia Marina-Nikaia section of the line will have to use the temporary bus service X50 Agia Marina-Nikaia, running every six minutes at peak times, and stopping at all stations on the metro line’s route.

[AMNA]

Transport

