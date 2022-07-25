Special climate envoy John Kerry addresses meeting on ‘Our Ocean – Greece 2024’

John Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for the Climate, said Greece “leads an effort to make a difference for the entire planet,” in a videotaped message shown at an event in Athens on Monday, ahead of “Our Ocean Conference Greece 2024.”

The rotating “Our Ocean Conference”, which was first organized in 2014, is an initiative by the US former Secretary of State and current Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry. Monday’s preparatory conference was held at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation south of Athens.

Kerry spoke of the upcoming 9th conference, which will take place in Greece, and said he looked forward to collaborating with the Greek government on its preparation over the next two years. The former secretary of state referred to ancient Greece and its relation with the sea as reflected in the Iliad, and said Greece was an admirable global leader in the sector of shipping.

In addition, he referred to the interest of shipping companies in building new ships with no carbon footprint, and in fishing practices, particularly illegal fishing in the open sea that was supported by some countries while depleting the oceans of fish, such as the bluefin tuna, under threat of extinction.

“Oceans are vital to life on the planet absorb 90% of the increase in the Earth’s temperature,” changing their chemistry more than it has changed in millions of years, he said.

The 9th Conference is expected to examine ways to address the impacts of climate change, overfishing and marine pollution.

The program includes addresses by Ministers of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias (Greece), Michael Moussa Adamo (Republic of Gabon), and Greece’s Deputy Minister for Environmental Protection Issues George Amyras, as well as the Deputy Minister of Rural Development and Food, responsible for Fisheries Policy, Simos Kedikoglou.

[AMNA]