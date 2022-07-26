NEWS

Weekly EODY report announces 136,077 new Covid infections

Weekly EODY report announces 136,077 new Covid infections
Medical workers move a patient in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Athens’ Sotiria, a coronavirus referral hospital, in a photo from February 9. [Giorgos Moutafis/Reuters]

Greek health authorities announced 136,077 new cases of Covid-19 and 271 virus-related deaths during the week of July 18-24. Of these, 19% were identified as reinfections.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced that there are currently 132 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 4,349,423, with a total of  30,999 deaths over the same period.

At the same time, the average weekly viral load of municipal wastewater rose in Ioannina (+32%), in Xanthi (+28%), in Attica (+20%) and in Thessaloniki (+12%), while it decreased in Patras (-52%), Larissa (-43%), Chania, Crete (-40%), Agios Nikolaos, Crete (-37%), Corfu (-18%) and in Alexandroupoli (-11%). 

The viral load remained more or less stable in Iraklio, Crete (+10%) and Volos (-6%).

Coronavirus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EU states should act now for Covid-19 waves in winter-official
NEWS

EU states should act now for Covid-19 waves in winter-official

Time ripe for 60-year-olds to get Covid booster
NEWS

Time ripe for 60-year-olds to get Covid booster

Ten-year-old hospitalized with Covid
NEWS

Ten-year-old hospitalized with Covid

Health authorities report 148,435 new cases of Covid-19 last week
NEWS

Health authorities report 148,435 new cases of Covid-19 last week

Cypriot president tests positive for Covid-19
NEWS

Cypriot president tests positive for Covid-19

Expert: Covid is here to stay
NEWS

Expert: Covid is here to stay