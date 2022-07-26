Weekly EODY report announces 136,077 new Covid infections

Medical workers move a patient in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Athens’ Sotiria, a coronavirus referral hospital, in a photo from February 9. [Giorgos Moutafis/Reuters]

Greek health authorities announced 136,077 new cases of Covid-19 and 271 virus-related deaths during the week of July 18-24. Of these, 19% were identified as reinfections.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced that there are currently 132 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 4,349,423, with a total of 30,999 deaths over the same period.

At the same time, the average weekly viral load of municipal wastewater rose in Ioannina (+32%), in Xanthi (+28%), in Attica (+20%) and in Thessaloniki (+12%), while it decreased in Patras (-52%), Larissa (-43%), Chania, Crete (-40%), Agios Nikolaos, Crete (-37%), Corfu (-18%) and in Alexandroupoli (-11%).

The viral load remained more or less stable in Iraklio, Crete (+10%) and Volos (-6%).