Cavusoglu: Talks over F-16 sale ‘going well’

Talks with the United States over the sale of 40 Lockheed Martin-made F-16 fighter jets are “going well,” Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted by the state-run Anadolu news agency as saying on Wednesday, adding that “the negative atmosphere seen in Congress in past years has disappeared.”

According to Anadolu, Cavusoglu also slammed Greece over alleged human rights violations against the Muslim minority in Thrace, echoing similar criticism by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday. Athens rejects the allegations.

Late on Tuesday, Turkey’s Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said that the Abdulhamid Han drill ship will leave the Mediterranean port of Mersin on August 9. He said that the ship will operate within Turkey’s maritime areas of responsibility. Erdogan is set to announce the exact drilling location on the same day.