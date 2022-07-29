NEWS

German FM to meet Greek counterpart on Friday

[Michele Tantussi/Reuters]

Athens is preparing for what is expected to be a useful but also difficult visit on Friday by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, whose staff has already informed Greek authorities that she will raise the issue of alleged pushbacks and mistreatment of migrants by Greek authorities.

The Greens politician has human rights issues very high on her agenda, which was apparent in the salty atmosphere that prevailed during her recent meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Germany, in light of accusations leveled against Cairo.

For his part, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is expected to raise the issue of arms exports to Turkey and World War II reparations.

Athens will also seek to highlight Turkey’s behavior in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean in recent years, as the German foreign minister will then visit Ankara. 

