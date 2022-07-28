WWII hand grenade found near Galaxidi kindergarten

An old hand grenade was found by a passerby near a kindergarten in the town of Galaxidi, central Greece, on Wednesday afternoon.

According to information from a local news website, its rusted condition indicates that it is probably a remnant of the Second World War.

Police forces were quickly called to cordone off the area and escort the children and kindergarten staff to safety. Bomb disposal specialists were deployed by the Greek Army who subsequently removed and detonated the weapon.