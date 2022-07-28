NEWS

WWII hand grenade found near Galaxidi kindergarten

WWII hand grenade found near Galaxidi kindergarten
[lamianow.gr/File photo]

An old hand grenade was found by a passerby near a kindergarten in the town of Galaxidi, central Greece, on Wednesday afternoon.

According to information from a local news website, its rusted condition indicates that it is probably a remnant of the Second World War.

Police forces were quickly called to cordone off the area and escort the children and kindergarten staff to safety. Bomb disposal specialists were deployed by the Greek Army who subsequently removed and detonated the weapon.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM calls for meeting of parliamentary committee after spyware revelations
NEWS

PM calls for meeting of parliamentary committee after spyware revelations

Romanian firefighting unit to be replaced by French colleagues in August
NEWS

Romanian firefighting unit to be replaced by French colleagues in August

State services transition to digital era
NEWS

State services transition to digital era

New barrage of Turkish accusations
NEWS

New barrage of Turkish accusations

Nine arrested on arson charges
NEWS

Nine arrested on arson charges

Bulgaria to hold early election after coalition talks fail
NEWS

Bulgaria to hold early election after coalition talks fail