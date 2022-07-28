NEWS

Romanian firefighting unit to be replaced by French colleagues in August

Romanian firefighting unit to be replaced by French colleagues in August
[Intime News]

The Romanian firefighters who have been helping their Greek colleagues battle wildfires will leave the country at the end of the month and be replaced by 25 French colleagues.

Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides and the leadership of the Fire Service, Lieutenant General Alexios Rapanos, will host a farewell ceremony on July 29, which will be attended by Romania’s Interior Minister, Lucian Bode, and the head of Romania’s Department for Emergency Situations, Dr Raed Arafat.

The Romanian mission consisted of a 56-strong force deployed in two separate teams of 28 people which operated for two weeks over the month of July.

Greece will welcome the French contingent on August 1 which will remain in the country throughout the month. Next week, the German and Bulgarian teams are leaving Tripoli and Larissa and will be replaced by the missions from Norway and Finland.

The foreign units are part of a “pre-positioning pilot project” set up by the EU in 2022 to allow for a swift response to large wildfires and designed to lead to a permanent Europe-wide cooperation program.

In June, the EU announced that more than 200 firefighters from six European countries – Romania, Bulgaria, Finland, France, Germany and Norway – will be sent to Greece this year.

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Nine arrested on arson charges
NEWS

Nine arrested on arson charges

Village evacuated again as Lesvos blaze flares up
NEWS

Village evacuated again as Lesvos blaze flares up

Blaze in Mandra prompts evacuation order
NEWS

Blaze in Mandra prompts evacuation order

Large wildfire breaks out in western Attica
NEWS

Large wildfire breaks out in western Attica

Fire in northern Greece national park continues to rage
NEWS

Fire in northern Greece national park continues to rage

Fire Service reports 58 forest fires in 24 hours
NEWS

Fire Service reports 58 forest fires in 24 hours