Rail watchdog to investigate service stoppages

The country’s train watchdog announced on Friday an immediate investigation into the stoppage of two Hellenic Train services on Thursday, which resulted in considerable delays and discomfort for passengers.

The investigation will look at possible safety violations by the railway operator and the owner of the rail infrastructure, the Railway Regulatory Authority said.

It will also examine whether Hellenic Train has applied the European regulation on passenger rights as regards the provision of information, as well as refunds, to passengers affected by the delays.

Hellenic Train said a power outage on the network on Thursday evening disrupted services from Athens Station to Thessaloniki and Halkida.

Passengers also reported delays on the Proastiakos, the Athens suburban network.