NEWS

Record number of publications for Greek scientists

[Intime News]

Greek researchers recorded a record of publications and citations in 2020, higher than their colleagues of other nationalities, according to data published by the National Documentation Center.

The report showed that last year, international scientific journals published 18,557 papers from Greek bodies (from 16,850 in 2019 and 15,356 in 2018), thus achieving the highest annual performance for the entire period of 2006 -2020.

In 2019 and 2020, The higher growth rates were recorded in 2019 and 2020, with 9.7% compared to 2018 and 10.1% compared to 2019, respectively. In terms of impact, originality, quality and recognition, the number of citations in the five-year period 2016-2020 reached a record-breaking 707,087.

Science

