NEWS

Opening the gates of the universe

Opening the gates of the universe

Just a few days after NASA released images of the distant universe from the James Webb Space Telescope, Greek researcher Polychronis Patapis, a member of the team and one of the first to see them, said in comments to Kathimerini that “an exciting road has just opened up and is expected to hold many surprises.”

“It is like opening the gates of the universe,” said the Greek physicist from the control room in Baltimore where all the data sent by the telescope is collected and analyzed, referring to the images, which are the deepest and sharpest ever taken, and show what the universe looked like 100 to 250 million years after the Big Bang.

The James Webb has an instrument that “enables the telescope to see different colors at much longer wavelengths than, for example, the Hubble telescope. The longer the wavelength, the more sensitive we are to lower temperature sources,” he said.

It was sent to a spot 1.5 million kilometers from Earth called Second Lagrange or L2. “We needed a spot that was dark and cold,” he said.

Science

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Age limit being raised for medically assisted reproduction
NEWS

Age limit being raised for medically assisted reproduction

Inaugural Symposium of the Hellenic Institute of Advanced Studies
NEWS

Inaugural Symposium of the Hellenic Institute of Advanced Studies

Omicron infection induces limited immune response in unvaccinated; study finds
NEWS

Omicron infection induces limited immune response in unvaccinated; study finds

Putting wealth of research to good use
NEWS

Putting wealth of research to good use

US embassy announces second year of STEM Stars Greece
NEWS

US embassy announces second year of STEM Stars Greece

Cyprus aims for Mars with X-Ray rock dating instrument
NEWS

Cyprus aims for Mars with X-Ray rock dating instrument