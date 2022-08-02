NEWS

Minister welcomes EU firefighter replacements

Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides welcomed firefighters from France on Monday in a special ceremony.

A contingent from Norway also arrived on Sunday. The missions will help their Greek counterparts combat the numerous wildfires ravaging the country.

The 25 French firefighters will remain in Attica throughout August. Their 27 Norwegian counterparts will be deployed in two teams stationed in Tripoli, in the central Peloponnese. A Finnish team of 48 firefighters was also expected to arrive later Monday. 

The new teams replaced 28 Romanians who were lauded for their tenacious efforts. They left Greece on July 29.

