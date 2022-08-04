Athens, Beijing stress respect for territorial integrity

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 55th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers’ gathering in Phnom Penh, with both highlighting the need for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states to be respected.

This was seen as a clear message regarding the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean, but also a confirmation of Athens’ position in favor of the “One China” policy, which came on the very day the Sino-American crisis reached fever pitch due to the visit of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

Despite individual agreements, Athens and Beijing do not see eye to eye on how to implement the international law of the sea. Besides, the ASEAN countries, particularly Vietnam and the Philippines, have significant differences with China on the issue of maritime zoning in the South China Sea.

“I had the opportunity to receive {Wang’s] reassurance of support for Greece’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and sovereign rights in the face of the provocations it faces. A position fully compatible with international law, considering that China is a permanent member of the Security Council. And on the other hand, I had the opportunity to reiterate the Greek position in favor of the ‘One China’ policy, a position that is also the European position on this issue,” Dendias said shortly before departing from Phnom Penh, Cambodia to Athens.

The meeting was reportedly scheduled at the initiative of the Chinese foreign minister, something which was not lost on the Greek side.

Also on Wednesday, Dendias signed the Friendship and Cooperation Agreement between Greece and ASEAN, which Athens considers extremely significant as its members have almost identical positions with Greece on issues related to the international law of the sea.