New intel law ‘maintains non-transparency regime’, main opposition says

The legislative act that went into effect Tuesday evening on the operation of Greek Intelligence Service (EYP) is “another attempt” by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to “avoid being held accountable in Parliament,” leftist SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance said on Wednesday.

The main opposition party charged that the act, a response to a public outcry after revelations that PASOK-Movement for Change leader Nikos Androulakis’ phone had been tapped by the intelligence service, “maintains EYP’s non-transparency regime,” as it did not require parliamentary approval.

The party also noted that the intelligence service continues to come directly under the supervision of the PM’s office.

Following a request by SYRIZA, the Parliament is set to reopen on August 22, earlier than scheduled, to discuss the phone-tapping of politicians and journalists.

[AMNA]