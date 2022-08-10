PASOK leader refuses private briefing on wiretapping case

PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis released a statement on Wednesday addressing the incident of his wiretapped phone after the government spokesperson stated that these issues should not be discussed in public. Androulakis stated that he refuses to be informed in private and noted that he has no trust in government ministers.

“If I had not been a member of the European Parliament, today both I and the entire Greek people, would not have known about the deep state methods used by the current government. We would not have known that in September 2021, shortly after the announcement of my candidacy for the leadership of PASOK, the National Intelligence Service (EYP) began monitoring me and a few days later there was an attempt to tap my mobile phone using the Predator software,” he said.

“By monitoring me, an entire party was also monitored, including former prime ministers, members of parliament, and members of the party, who talked with me regularly about the developments. It wasn’t just me they were monitoring, but an entire democratic party,” he added.

Androulakis reiterated that he is not going to accept an unofficial briefing on the case. “I will not tolerate ‘loss’ or tampering with data. I will not play the conspiracy game with leaks about foreign countries,” he said,

“I request that the entire file be immediately forwarded to the Institutions and Transparency Committee and that the Hellenic Authority for Communication Security and Privacy and the Hellenic Data Protection Authority be informed in the most official way about the reasons for the illegal and unconstitutional monitoring of me by the Intelligence Service,” he demanded.

The head of EYP and the general secretary of Mitsotakis’ office have both resigned amid the scandal the scandal involving the targeting of Androulakis, also an MEP, and a journalist with spyware. [With information from AMNA]