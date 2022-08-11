Alleged National Gallery thief released from pre-trial detention

A 49-year-old man held in pre-trial detention for a year for allegedly stealing three valuable paintings from the National Gallery in Athens in 2012 in the “theft of the century” was released on Thursday.

Prosecutor Athanassios Marneris accepted the request submitted by his lawyers, Sakis Kehagioglou and Georgios Dryllis, and ordered his release from prison with an electronic tag and without additional restrictive conditions.

The case is still being probed by an investigative magistrate. When completed, the Council of Misdemeanors of Athens will decide whether the defendant will be referred to trial.

The suspect is alleged to have stolen the three paintings on January 8, 2012 out of what he described as “a passion for art.” The paintings include Pablo Picasso’s 1934 work “Head of a Woman,” Piet Mondrian’s “Stammer Windmill with Summer House” (1905) and Guglielmo Caccia’s “St Diego de Alcala in Ecstasy with the Holy Trinity and the Symbols of Passion.”

A report into the Gallery’s security system after the heist revealed serious failings.

The suspect was arrested in June 2021. Two of the three artworks were found in the suspect’s possession nearly a decade after they were stolen and returned to the National Gallery.

The stolen Picasso was a cubist female bust which the Spanish painter had donated to Greece in 1949 with a dedication “in homage to the Greek people” for their resistance to Nazi German occupying forces during World War II.