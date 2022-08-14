NEWS

ND urges SYRIZA to take stance on Exarchia metro

In light of the reactions, sometimes violent, by groups and a few local residents opposed to the construction of a metro station in the central square of the downtown Athens district of Exarchia, ruling New Democracy has called on leftist opposition party SYRIZA to say whether or not it backs the extension of the subway network and if it condemns the attacks on workers at the site. 

“Every day we see some people reacting violently, even bullying workers at the construction site, in order to prevent the metro station from being built in Exarchia. A project that will greatly facilitate the residents meets the furious opposition of some regressive members of ‘collectives’ who even speak in the name of progress,” New Democracy’s press office said in a statement.

“SYRIZA has not found a word to say. Is it for or against the creation of a metro station in Exarchia? Does it condemn the attacks on workers?” it asked.

