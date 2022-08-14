Driver arrested after police find 13 migrants in passenger car

Police near Thessaloniki arrested a 25-year-old man on Saturday after 13 undocumented migrants were found in his passenger car.

Ten of the migrants were found in the main part of the car and three in the trunk.

Police spotted the car near the Lagadas junction on the Egnatia Odos motorway, north of Thessaloniki.

The driver had failed to follow directions to stop and had increased speed in order to avoid a police control of the vehicle.

The driver brought the car to a halt a short time later and attempted to flee on foot.

The driver will be led before a prosecutor.