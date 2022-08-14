NEWS

Driver arrested after police find 13 migrants in passenger car

Driver arrested after police find 13 migrants in passenger car

Police near Thessaloniki arrested a 25-year-old man on Saturday after 13 undocumented migrants were found in his passenger car.

Ten of the migrants were found in the main part of the car and three in the trunk.

Police spotted the car near the Lagadas junction on the Egnatia Odos motorway, north of Thessaloniki.

The driver had failed to follow directions to stop and had increased speed in order to avoid a police control of the vehicle.

The driver brought the car to a halt a short time later and attempted to flee on foot.

The driver will be led before a prosecutor.

Migration

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Migrant search and rescue in third day off Greek islands
NEWS

Migrant search and rescue in third day off Greek islands

Greece asks Turkey to help migrants reported stuck on islet
NEWS

Greece asks Turkey to help migrants reported stuck on islet

North Macedonia: Truck full of migrants overturns; 35 injured
NEWS

North Macedonia: Truck full of migrants overturns; 35 injured

Dozens still missing after migrant boat sinks
NEWS

Dozens still missing after migrant boat sinks

Three migrants killed by train in northern Greece
NEWS

Three migrants killed by train in northern Greece

Dozens still missing after migrant boat sinks
NEWS

Dozens still missing after migrant boat sinks