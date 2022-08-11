NEWS

Three migrants killed by train in northern Greece

Three migrants killed by train in northern Greece
[ANA-MPA]

Three men were killed after being hit by a passenger train near the northern town of Drama, police said Thursday.

The three, believed to be migrants, had reportedly been sleeping on the train tracks when they were hit at 6.20 a.m. by a train heading from Drama to Thessaloniki.

The train driver was arrested and released while an investigation is conducted. The driver told police he didn’t have time to react after suddenly seeing the three men sleeping on the tracks.

Authorities were working to establish the identities and nationalities of the three men.

People hoping to claim asylum or make their way further into Europe often use train tracks to walk between cities or towards borders.

[AP]

Accident Migration

