NATO, Turkish, Swedish and Finnish flags are seen in this illustration taken May 18, 2022. Dado [Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters]

Sweden will live up to the conditions of a memorandum of understanding agreed with Ankara to overcome Turkey’s objections to Swedish membership of NATO, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Tuesday.

She also told a news conference that the decision to extradite a man to Turkey wanted for fraud made last week was made “according to Swedish and international law, and we will continue to work that way.” [Reuters]