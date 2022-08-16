Further decrease in rate of new Covid-19 cases

Evidence that the latest wave of Covid-19 is receding in Greece was confirmed on Tuesday as reported cases continued to ease with 73,710 reported for the week between August 8 and August 14 (a weekly change of -27%).

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also reported 258 virus-related deaths and stated that there are currently 118 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The total number of reported cases of Covid-19 in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 4,654,737, resulting in a total of 32,028 deaths.