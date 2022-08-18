NEWS

Athens traffic jams forecast to return in September

Athens traffic jams forecast to return in September
[Yorgos Karahalis/AP]

With life in the capital slowly returning to normal after the peak of the summer holidays, experts predict that traffic will be especially heavy on the streets of Athens as of September.

The estimates by Attica Traffic Management Center experts are based on projections for the fall using traffic data recorded in the first half of 2022.

The data show that from the beginning of the year through June, there was a steady increase in private vehicle traffic in the city, culminating in May and June with large increases compared to pre-pandemic figures. Indicatively, in May 2022, 199,984 vehicles drove on Kifissos Avenue within a 24-hour period, compared to 144,683 in January. 

At the same time, the experts said the lack of parking spaces makes matters worse. Citing Transport Ministry data, they said more than 2.6 million cars use the roads daily in Attica, while the road network is only suitable for up to 1 million cars.

Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Two arrested, dozens detained in Exarchia over metro construction
NEWS

Two arrested, dozens detained in Exarchia over metro construction

Friction over Strefi Hill spruce-up in central Athens
NEWS

Friction over Strefi Hill spruce-up in central Athens

Work at metro site in Exarchia begins under police protection
NEWS

Work at metro site in Exarchia begins under police protection

Traffic changes begin for new metro Line 4 in central Athens
NEWS

Traffic changes begin for new metro Line 4 in central Athens

Exarchia metro station work to start this month
NEWS

Exarchia metro station work to start this month

Ambitious plan to construct coastal pedestrian zone 
NEWS

Ambitious plan to construct coastal pedestrian zone 