PASOK calls for convening of House committee over wiretapping case

Greece’s socialist opposition PASOK party has submitted a formal request for the convening this week of the Parliament’s Committee on Institutions and Transparency over the tapping by the state intelligence of its leader Nikos Androulakis.

In a letter to the chairman of the committee, Athanasios Bouras, made public Monday, PASOK requested that the following be summoned for a hearing: the newly-appointed head of Greece’s National Intelligence Service (EYP) Themistoklis Demiris; Demiris’ predecessor Panagiotis Kontoleon; Vasiliki Vlachou, the prosecutor who deals with requests from EYP; and the prime minister’s general secretary (and nephew) Grigoris Dimitriadis (who was responsible for EYP).