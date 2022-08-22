NEWS

PASOK calls for convening of House committee over wiretapping case

PASOK calls for convening of House committee over wiretapping case

Greece’s socialist opposition PASOK party has submitted a formal request for the convening this week of the Parliament’s Committee on Institutions and Transparency over the tapping by the state intelligence of its leader Nikos Androulakis.  

In a letter to the chairman of the committee, Athanasios Bouras, made public Monday, PASOK requested that the following be summoned for a hearing: the newly-appointed head of Greece’s National Intelligence Service (EYP) Themistoklis Demiris; Demiris’ predecessor Panagiotis Kontoleon; Vasiliki Vlachou, the prosecutor who deals with requests from EYP; and the prime minister’s general secretary (and nephew) Grigoris Dimitriadis (who was responsible for EYP). 

Wiretapping Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Acrimony over wiretapping briefing
NEWS

Acrimony over wiretapping briefing

New intel law ‘maintains non-transparency regime,’ main opposition says
NEWS

New intel law ‘maintains non-transparency regime,’ main opposition says

PASOK leader refuses private briefing on wiretapping affair
NEWS

PASOK leader refuses private briefing on wiretapping affair

President weighs in on tapping case
NEWS

President weighs in on tapping case

Greek president calls for investigation of phone tapping scandal
NEWS

Greek president calls for investigation of phone tapping scandal

President calls for thorough investigation in wiretapping case
NEWS

President calls for thorough investigation in wiretapping case