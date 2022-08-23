NEWS

Erdogan: Turkey has saved thousands left to die by Greece in the Aegean

Erdogan: Turkey has saved thousands left to die by Greece in the Aegean
[Reuters]

Turkey has saved the lives of thousands of migrants and asylum seekers that were illegally pushed back by Greece, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed on Monday.

“With the efforts of our Coast Guard, we have prevented deaths in the Aegean,” Erdogan told the Gendarmerie and Coast Guard Academy’s graduation ceremony in Ankara.

“In the last two years, we have saved the lives of 41,000 people who were left to die by Greece,” he said.

Greece has repeatedly denied pushback allegations, saying it intercepts boats at sea to protect its own and the European Union’s borders.

Turkey Migration

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkey pushed migrants into Greece, minister says
EVROS

Turkey pushed migrants into Greece, minister says

Police say migrants on Evros islet are ‘outside Greek territory’
NEWS

Police say migrants on Evros islet are ‘outside Greek territory’

Turkey: Cleric Gulen’s niece captured trying to enter Greece
NEWS

Turkey: Cleric Gulen’s niece captured trying to enter Greece

Turkish coast guard accuses Greek counterpart of pushbacks
NEWS

Turkish coast guard accuses Greek counterpart of pushbacks

Greece rejects Erdogan’s fresh pushback claims 
NEWS

Greece rejects Erdogan’s fresh pushback claims 

Plan to foil mass migrant entry from Turkey
NEWS

Plan to foil mass migrant entry from Turkey