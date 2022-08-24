Thessaloniki prosecutor orders probe into ‘exorcisms’

A prosecutor in Thessaloniki on Wednesday ordered a police investigation into reports that a religious group has been carrying out “exorcisms” at key public locations in the northern port city.

The judicial official is seeking to ascertain whether members of the so-called “Church of Nations” may have violated laws related to proselytization, use of public spaces and disturbance of the peace.

According to reports, members of the group, which has a house of worship of the outskirts of the city, have conducted at least three ceremonies they described as exorcisms at Thessaloniki’s Aristotelous Square and near its Ancient Agora.

Around 10 people are reported to have participated and been “cleansed of evil spirits” in each of these sessions.

Footage of the sessions, some of which were conducted in English, has been making the rounds on social media.

It was not clear whether the Thessaloniki group is a branch of an international religious movement or whether it has formal recognition as a church.