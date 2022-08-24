Acrobatic cat burglars nabbed during drug bust in Thessaloniki

Police in Thessaloniki believe they have found the perpetrators behind at least 22 burglaries that have taken place in the northern port city since April.

If investigators’ suspicions are confirmed, the two suspects in the police’s custody are responsible for stealing cash and valuables worth at least 400,000 euros by scaling apartment buildings and breaking into people’s homes via their balconies.

According to the police’s announcement on Wednesday, the two suspects are aged 30 and 31 years old. They were arrested in the suburb of Evosmos on Tuesday afternoon after being spotted by a patrol sitting in a car without license plates doing drugs.

Arresting officers also found that the 31 is a fugitive who has been convicted to nearly 14 years in prison for similar crimes.