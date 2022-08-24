NEWS

Acrobatic cat burglars nabbed during drug bust in Thessaloniki

Acrobatic cat burglars nabbed during drug bust in Thessaloniki
[InTime News]

Police in Thessaloniki believe they have found the perpetrators behind at least 22 burglaries that have taken place in the northern port city since April.

If investigators’ suspicions are confirmed, the two suspects in the police’s custody are responsible for stealing cash and valuables worth at least 400,000 euros by scaling apartment buildings and breaking into people’s homes via their balconies.

According to the police’s announcement on Wednesday, the two suspects are aged 30 and 31 years old. They were arrested in the suburb of Evosmos on Tuesday afternoon after being spotted by a patrol sitting in a car without license plates doing drugs.

Arresting officers also found that the 31 is a fugitive who has been convicted to nearly 14 years in prison for similar crimes.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Crete assault suspect remanded in custody
NEWS

Crete assault suspect remanded in custody

Supreme Court urges swift investigation of tourist attack on Crete
NEWS

Supreme Court urges swift investigation of tourist attack on Crete

Cyprus police arrest Ukrainian woman ‘holding knife’ at Russia celebration
NEWS

Cyprus police arrest Ukrainian woman ‘holding knife’ at Russia celebration

Group claims DESFA cyber attack
NEWS

Group claims DESFA cyber attack

German tourist family attacked on Crete, search for perpetrators under way
NEWS

German tourist family attacked on Crete, search for perpetrators under way

Underage driver arrested in Lesvos after hit-and-run
NEWS

Underage driver arrested in Lesvos after hit-and-run