Akar issues fresh threats against Greece

Akar issues fresh threats against Greece
[AP]

Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has warned Greece not to take actions that will make it regret in the future.

His comments were made in an interview with Turkish Hurriyet daily released on Friday on the 100th anniversary of the Great Offensive, a major counterattack launched by the Turkish army under the leadership of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk against Greek forces in 1922. The interview was held at the headquarters where Ataturk ordered the offensive. Friday also marks the anniversary of the 1071 Battle of Manzikert which opened the door for the eventual Turkish conquest of Anatolia. 

“This headquarters speaks for itself. In these days when we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the great victory, we say clearly to Greece that, you saw how painful was the price of the adventure that began a century ago. We strongly recommend that you learn from history and avoid new adventures that will lead to disappointment,” he said. 

In the same interview, Akar repeated Turkey’s claims that Greek fighter jets harassed Turkish aircraft that were conducting NATO exercises together with American aircraft in the Aegean Sea. Greece rejects the accusation.

