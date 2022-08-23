NEWS

Turkish overflights in southeastern Aegean

Two pairs of Turkish F-16 fighter aircraft flew over some of Greece’s southeastern Aegean islets at an altitude of 27,000 feet.

According to the Hellenic National Defense General Staff, a pair of Turkish F-16 aircraft flew over the islet of Divounia, northwest of Kasos and Karpathos, at 10.57 a.m. without submitting a flight plan to the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR). 

Three minutes later, another pair of F-16s overflew the islet of Kamilonisi, northwest of Kasos and Karpathos.

These Turkish forays into Greek air space happen often. According to Confidence Building Measures agreed by the two countries, such overflights are to be avoided.

