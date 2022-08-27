NEWS

Ankara targets Macron, again

[Johanna Geron/Reuters]

Ankara on Saturday launched a new attack against French President Emmanuel Macron, saying he has a problem with his country’s colonial past and blames Turkey for that.

According to Greece’s Skai news and Kathimerini correspondent Manolis Kostidis, the Turkish Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson targeted the French president over remarks he made in Algeria.

Macron said there are networks of political Islam activists supported by some countries, including Turkey, who are targeting France. The Turkish Foreign Ministry’s Tanju Bilgic said “it is extremely regrettable” that Macron took aim at Turkey.

“It is unacceptable that French President Macron, who is having trouble dealing with his colonial past in Africa, particularly in Algeria, should try to get rid of that colonial past by blaming other countries, including our own,” Bilgic said.

Turkey Diplomacy

