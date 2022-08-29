NEWS

Greece has effective deterrents against Turkish threats, spokesman says

Greece can mobilize its traditional allies and the force of international law to deter Turkey’s escalating provocations, a government spokesman has said, adding that the country’s defense capability is strong enough to counter any threat, if necessary.

“Our allies are on our side, the right is on our side; and we can effectively deter challenges to our rightful claims,” Ioannis Oikonomou told a press briefing on Monday. 

Describing Greece as a “force of stability,” Oikonomou commended the government’s efforts to “hammer out a long-term foreign policy,” not guided by opportunistic considerations.

“We have taken a clear stand on all major issues, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, without asterisks and petty political reservations,” he said.

“Greek diplomacy has managed to secure support for the nation’s positions across the globe: in the European Union, the United States, our allies,” he said.

